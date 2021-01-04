Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives €105.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Wednesday, hitting €128.10 ($150.71). The company had a trading volume of 120,759 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.25 and a 200-day moving average of €90.96. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

