Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives €105.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Wednesday, hitting €128.10 ($150.71). The company had a trading volume of 120,759 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.25 and a 200-day moving average of €90.96. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

