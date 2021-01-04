Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 125316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

