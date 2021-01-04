Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 28th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by 66.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. BidaskClub lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.