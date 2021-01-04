SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SINA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SINA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. SINA has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at about $22,230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SINA by 325.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 86.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SINA in the third quarter valued at about $12,783,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

