SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SINA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SINA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. SINA has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
SINA Company Profile
SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
