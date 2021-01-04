Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.86 Million

Brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $839.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.00 million. Snap posted sales of $560.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,247,131 shares of company stock valued at $83,919,317 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 925,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062,734. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

