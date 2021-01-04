SolarCoin (SLR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $4,039.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00483241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.