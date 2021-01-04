SONM Price Hits $0.0083 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. SONM has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $252,978.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SONM has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.