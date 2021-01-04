Sony (NYSE:SNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.55

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Sony by 1.0% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

