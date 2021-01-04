Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,686.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $249,686.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,239,375 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

