SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.39

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 3231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

