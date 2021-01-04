Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017520 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002436 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.