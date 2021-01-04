Spectrum Market Cap Reaches $18,234.02 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $18,234.02 and approximately $5,042.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00483075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.