Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report sales of $525.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.84 and a beta of 1.27.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.