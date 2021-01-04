Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,240 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MFA Financial by 73.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.