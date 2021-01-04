Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,925 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAAP opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $638.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Corporación América Airports Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

