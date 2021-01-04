Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.53 on Monday. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.87.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

