Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNPX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 78.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Genprex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of GNPX opened at $4.15 on Monday. Genprex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.