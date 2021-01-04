Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.