Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 28,022 Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Red Lion Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLH. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter worth $352,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter worth $132,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

