Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 25,711 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.61. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. scPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

