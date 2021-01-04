Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 44,099 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.53. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 972.39% and a negative net margin of 14,341.11%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

