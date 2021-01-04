Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.