Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exantas Capital worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of XAN opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.