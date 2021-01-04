Stakinglab Market Capitalization Tops $749.69 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $749.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00281300 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 186.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

