Stephens Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $70.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of EAT opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,651,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,572,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

