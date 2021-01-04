Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,727.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,763.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,588.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,799.96.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.