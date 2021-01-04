Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,836 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of TRV traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.16. 48,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

