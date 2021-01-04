Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,975. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.