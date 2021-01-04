Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,800 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.87. 240,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

