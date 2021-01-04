Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 690 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,694,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $314.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

