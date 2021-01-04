Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 93,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in 3M by 86.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,759. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

