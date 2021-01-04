Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

