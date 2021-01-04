STPT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for STPT is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

