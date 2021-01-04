Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSYS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.72 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

