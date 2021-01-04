Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $158.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,518. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

