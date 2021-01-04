Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.31.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

SLF stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$56.41. The company had a trading volume of 609,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.66. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of C$33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,957,167.67.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

