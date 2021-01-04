Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. 85,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,715. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

