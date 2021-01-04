Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.93 or 0.03229147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,814,473 coins and its circulating supply is 302,595,550 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

