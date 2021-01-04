Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $79,406.02 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $79,406.02 and $65.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00340502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.