Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0141

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $350.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

