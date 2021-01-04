Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

