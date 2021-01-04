Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.18

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 1599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

