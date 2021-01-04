Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

SYF opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

