Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $285.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $259.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.68. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.