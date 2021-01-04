Tap (XTP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,360.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Tap has a market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $227,360.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.