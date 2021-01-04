Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.77.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
