Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

