Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.13

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 286379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Sunday, October 4th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.56.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

