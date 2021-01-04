Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. Tele Columbus AG has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.87. The firm has a market cap of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.