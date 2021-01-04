Tellor (TRB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.48 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $43.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $18.94 or 0.00060783 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,717,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,576 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

