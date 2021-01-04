Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $316.52 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $316.52 million and $32.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 994,897,447 coins and its circulating supply is 485,370,866 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

